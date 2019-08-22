Great weather is coming to finish the week

Today is the start of a few-day stretch of excellent late-August weather. Our sky will be mostly sunny today as fair-weather clouds dot the sky this afternoon. There may be more of those in northeastern Iowa compared to elsewhere. The mugginess will be lower today as highs hit the upper 70s. In fact, Friday and Saturday will be nearly the same with highs in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky with comfortable humidity.

The sky is mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, although fair-weather clouds may be more common over northeastern Iowa.

Clouds thicken Sunday ahead of the next weather system that should bring us showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday. We'll probably have highs near 80 to start next week, then drop back into the 70s as a pleasant weather pattern takes hold again.