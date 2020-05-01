CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- What a great way to start the month of May. Temperatures have rebounded above seasonal normal. The good news is that they will stay above normal through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances remain minimal for the next nine days. Our Sunday chances have moved south as we have very dry air in place across Iowa. Winds will be lighter as well so this week will be a time to get outside and get some spring yard work done. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Great start to May
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 3:30 PM, May 01, 2020