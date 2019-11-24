Great second half of the weekend

Another pretty decent day is ahead for Sunday. Conditions will be very similar to Saturday, but a few degrees warmer in most locations. Clouds do move in, especially in the north, toward mid- to late-morning, but temperatures still reach the mid 40s to lower 50s. Monday should be once again similar to the day before, though a bit breezier. That is ahead of a storm system still on track for Tuesday which will bring rain and snow to the area. Snow is more likely in the northwest half of the viewing area, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely in the southeast. Temperatures turn colder for the remainder of the week, with a slight chance for rain and snow on Thanksgiving Day and better chances from Friday through the weekend.

