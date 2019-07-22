Great late-July weather this week

This week's weather will be quiet and pretty agreeable for the end of July.

Tuesday afternoon will feature a partly sunny sky and gentle northwest wind.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 50s thanks to pleasantly dry air. Tuesday is going to be another comfortable day with highs close to 80. Just like Monday, we'll start with a blue sky and have puffy fair-weather clouds dotting the sky for the afternoon.

Patchy fog is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly in the river valleys. We'll enjoy sunshine Wednesday onward, and temperatures will slowly warm a couple of degrees each day. We'll be in the middle 80s going into the weekend.

As far as rain goes, we probably won't see anything here until the Sunday-Monday timeframe.