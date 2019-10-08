Great October weather continues for now, changes still ahead late this week

Today's weather will be similar to yesterday's as full sunshine continues. Highs climb to around 70, and it'll be a little breezier at times. The clear sky sticks around overnight while lows fall into the 40s again. We'll see more clouds tomorrow, but it'll still be a nice day with highs again around 70 along with a south breeze.

Scattered showers and a few storms become likely on Thursday and continue into Thursday night. Local downpours will be possible. Southerly breezes keep highs in the upper 60s Thursday despite the clouds and periods of rain. A sharp cold front hits early Friday, dropping temperatures through the 40s during the day. We have a chance of showers, mainly in the morning, but the wind will be around all day.

Chilly weather hangs around this weekend with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. With that wind on Saturday, it'll feel even colder!