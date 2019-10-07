Great October weather continues

High pressure keeps control of our weather. As a result, do not expect much change through Wednesday. Highs stay in the middle to the upper 60s with lows in the 40s. By Thursday a cold front approaches from the Plains. Showers and storms develop ahead of the front continuing with some showers on Friday. This cold front means business and ushers in a very cold air mass for the weekend. Highs fall into the 30s with lows in the 30s with frost possible. Flurries also cannot be ruled out across northern Iowa on Saturday. Have a great night.