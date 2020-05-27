Great Jones County Fair grandstand events canceled for 2020 fair

The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello announced it's cancelling all grandstand events for the 2020 fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled for July 22-26.

Fair organizers said that since live performances are being put on hold throughout the country, their stages will be empty, and all wheel and track events are being put on hold.

The fair will have more announcements for ticket holders, as well as plans for the July 21-25, 2021 events, in the future.

"Our immediate focus will be with our youth, and to provide a safe and healthy experience for them this summer as they showcase their hard work and projects," said John Harms, GM of the Great Jones County Fair. "That exhibition will be accomplished by keeping within the CDC and IDPH guidelines, as we all address the COVID-19 Pandemic."