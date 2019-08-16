Great Iowa State Fair weather so far

This is the final weekend of the Iowa State Fair, and overall, the weather has been fabulous throughout.

With only 0.37” of rainfall as of Friday, the weather has been pretty dry with a decent amount of sunshine each day, too. That total is 1.20” below a typical fair. Granted, we have to get through this weekend’s rain chance, which will probably add some to that.

As for temperature, you really couldn’t ask for better during this stretch. The average high has been around 84 degrees, with the warmest day so far at 89.