Great Give Day promotes giving for 170 nonprofits across 7 counties

Nonprofits in eastern Iowa are asking for donations Thursday as part of a Great Give Day, which is a 24-hour online donation drive set up by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Donors have their choice to give to 170 nonprofits across seven counties until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th.

Wendy Sweeny, nonprofit partnership coordinator with the Community Foundation, says this day gives area organizations a chance to leverage gifts because, throughout the day, many companies offer matches.

She hopes this day allows nonprofits to continue their work.

"Part of our mission is to inspire giving and strengthen our communities, and therefore allowing our nonprofits to be stronger through the gifts they receive today," Sweeney said.

This is the Foundation's sixth year doing this event. In five years, it's raised $1.5 million.