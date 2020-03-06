Great Barrier Reef enters crucial period in coral bleaching

In this Nov. 25, 2016, photo, fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island in Australia. The government agency that manages Australia's Great Barrier Reef on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, downgraded its outlook for the corals' condition from "poor" to "very poor" due to warming oceans. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP)
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority says ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch says the bleaching is already the most extensive the reef has experienced. Scientists say how much coral dies will not be known for weeks.

 