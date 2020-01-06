Grayer afternoon brings chance of flurries Monday night

Clouds will keep gradually increasing today, but it won't stop us from getting to near 40 for an afternoon high. Scattered flurries are possible tonight, but the air is very dry so most of us won't see anything from that.

Tomorrow starts in the middle 20s with highs in the middle to upper 30s. While there will be some sunshine, we'll also have a wind gusting to 30 mph. That's not as strong as on Sunday, but it'll make the day feel a little more chilly. We'll sink into the upper 20s Wednesday, but then bounce back to the upper 40s on Thursday. That warmup comes with clouds and some areas of drizzle or showers and fog.

Temperatures drop again at the end of the week. Right now, it looks like a larger weather system will bypass us to the southeast again, just throwing clouds our way.