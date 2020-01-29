Gray with a wintry mix

Patchy areas of freezing drizzle and fog are again possible overnight. Another weak system moves through on Thursday and Friday bringing a light wintry mix Thursday and light snow on Friday. If you are looking for some sunshine look at the weekend. A mostly cloudy sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday will help brighten the state. Milder weather builds on Sunday and Monday as highs hovers near 40. A strong storm arrives late Monday and Tuesday with more cold air. Have a great night!