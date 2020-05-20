Gray sky, cool temperatures remain

If you're looking for lots of sunshine, you'll have to keep on searching. That low pressure system to our southeast that's been drifting around continues to put clouds in our sky. That'll keep highs cool again, generally in the middle 60s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day with a mostly cloudy sky and highs that are mainly in the upper 60s. We should manage to get a bit more sunshine for part of Friday, which pushes highs to the lower 70s.

As the big-picture weather pattern changes, chances of showers and storms return for several days starting this weekend. However, there will be many dry hours and we may even be able to take the chance out of one or two of the days as the details get clearer. In any case, we're still expecting milder temperatures to finally get here, creeping to near 80 this weekend and 70s throughout next week.