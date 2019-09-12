Grassley wants colleges to be more transparent about their costs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Senator Chuck Grassley hopes that colleges become more transparent about their costs.

He applauded Central College for lowering its tuition from $38,600 to $18,600. Grassley has 3 bills designed to help students understand the costs of college.

The senator stated that "Colleges tend to think that having a high tuition is a reflection of quality, which just means they have to offer more scholarships"

Grassley says he hopes Central College's $20,000 drop starts a trend.
He argues that between high tuition, scholarships, and federal aid, it's hard to evaluate the cost between colleges.

 