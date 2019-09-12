Grassley wants colleges to be more transparent about their costs

Senator Chuck Grassley hopes that colleges become more transparent about their costs.

He applauded Central College for lowering its tuition from $38,600 to $18,600. Grassley has 3 bills designed to help students understand the costs of college.

The senator stated that "Colleges tend to think that having a high tuition is a reflection of quality, which just means they have to offer more scholarships"

Grassley says he hopes Central College's $20,000 drop starts a trend.

He argues that between high tuition, scholarships, and federal aid, it's hard to evaluate the cost between colleges.

