Grassley getting ready for first legislative session as house speaker

When the new Iowa legislative session opens in January, there will be a new speaker of the House. Republican Pat Grassley is replacing Linda Upmeyer who is stepping down from the position and is not running for re-election next year.

Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer, center, is escorted by Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, right, to take the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Friday, panelists on the Iowa Public Television show Iowa Press asked Grassley about his policy priorities this upcoming legislative session. He said increasing access to childcare which would mean expanding the income eligibilities for child care assistance. But he would not say where he stood on expanding Iowa's medical marijuana program.

"Like many other issues, between now and when session starts, our caucus is going to have a lot of conversations about several of the issues, probably most of the issues you talked about today, because again, what I have made clear to the caucus is how I want to operate is making sure I have their input," Grassley said.

Grassley did say he doesn't support any proposal that would call for changes to the way Iowa draws its political boundaries for elections. His full interview will be on IPTV's Iowa Press at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.