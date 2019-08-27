Grassley completes 39th tour of Iowa's 99 counties

Sen. Charles Grassley has completed his tour of all of Iowa's counties for the 39th consecutive year, his office announced Tuesday.

Karon Finn of Creston, Iowa, right, asks Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa a question during a town hall meeting, Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Adair County Courthouse in Greenfield, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Grassley has conducted the tour, where he holds at least one question-and-answer session with the residents of each county since he became one of Iowa's two senators in the 1980 election.

39yrs of #99countymeetings + the snickers blizzard was a home run @ Dairy Queen https://t.co/tzkZzJKfcq — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 27, 2019

“Representative government is a two-way street," Grassley said, in a statement. "I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent.election."

The final county visit was at the Spencer City Hall in Clay County.