Grassley begins 40th year of 99 counties tour in eastern Iowa on Friday

A long-time Iowa senator will kick off his trademark constituent outreach tradition in eastern Iowa this week, according to his office.

Sen. Chuck Grassley will begin his 40th tour of all of Iowa's 99 counties on Friday, February 14, 2020, according to information provided by the senator's office. It will include stops in Johnson, Cedar, and Jones Counties.

The schedule posted on Grassley's website does not list exactly when or where the meetings will be held in those eastern Iowa counties this week.

“Representative government is a two-way street, and it requires continued dialogue between elected officials and the people they represent," Grassley said, in a statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to listen to Iowans’ comments and concerns and respond directly to their questions."

Grassley began the tradition after being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.