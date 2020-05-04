Grassley: Cedar Rapids Kernels, Iowa Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits safe

Three minor League Baseball teams in Iowa are safe from getting cut, according to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

Earlier this year, Major League Baseball considered cutting 42 minor league teams for several reasons, including finances and the state of the facilities.

Grassley says the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Iowa Cubs, and Quad Cities River Bandits should be safe.

He did not say the same for the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings, which were identified as potential targets.

“I reiterated the important part Minor League teams play in their communities and the great economic impact they have in their regions,” Grassley said in a statement released by his office. “We talked about all of Iowa’s Minor League teams, particularly the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees, which are rumored to be under consideration for contraction.”