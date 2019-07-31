Grassley: Candidates have wrong idea on healthcare

Iowa Repoublican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is surprised by many of the Democratic presidential candidates stances on healthcare.

Grassley told TV9 he watched Tuesday night's debate. After watching, he said he was surprised by how many candidates wanted 'Medicare for all'.

He believes that candidates wanting to make changes to the Affordable Care Act and get rid of all privatized health care will have a hard time being elected. Instead, he says the focus should be working to lower drug prices, with a bi-partisan bill Grassley introduced.

"We 're trying to work around the edges of getting down the cost of medicine, which in turn gets down the cost of health insurance. So my committee is working on saving a hundred billion dollars for Medicare and Medicaid," said Grassley.

Senator Grassley says he believes working with the current system and trying to target drug prices is more effective than taking aim at private health care.