Grant awarded to help preserve Amana Colonies hotel

A hotel in the Amana Colonies is getting funding to keep it a historic U.S. treasure.

The Save America's Treasures program is giving a $131 thousand grant to the Amana Colonies to fix up the Upper South Hotel. The hotel went up in 1884, originally meant to serve passengers on the Chicago, Milwaukee and Saint Paul railroad. The Amana Colonies Historical Sites Foundation is in the middle of a long project to restore the property, which has a long list of needs.

The foundation says this hotel is a vital part of the community's history.

"During communal times, colony residents worked here, and also they used this hotel before they got on the train in the morning and left. We kind of think of it as the front door to the colonies. This is where communal Amana met outside Amana," Laura Hoover with the Amana Colonies Historical Sites Foundation said.

This is one of several projects across the country getting this grant from the parks department. Another is also going toward a project at Fort Atkinson in Des Moines.