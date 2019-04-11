Grant helping update flood gates in Dubuque

Dubuque is updating one of the city's flood gates, thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the Department of Commerce. he Department's Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.5 million grant to the city.

The money will go toward the $10.3 million updates to flood gates along the Bee Branch Creek and the Mississippi. The city originally requested four million dollars in November.

Civil engineer, Deron Muehring, says other government initiatives will fund the project.



"We're funding it through a combination of local storm water utility funds and the state flood mitigation proceeds. So that's where that additional funding would come from," said Muehring.

The project should be completed some time in late 2021 or 2022.