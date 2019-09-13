Grant County officials asking residents to report flood damage

Emergency management officials in Grant County are asking residents to report any damage to their homes from flooding over the last few days.

Residents can call 608-723-7171 to report damage.

The reports will help officials determine if there's enough damage to qualify for any state or federal assistance. Residents will be added to a contact list in case aid becomes available.

Types of damage include:

- water or structural damage to the home damage to foundations, --

- damaged utilities (furnace, water heater, etc), damage to wells and septic systems,

- driveways that are impassible due to bridge/culvert washouts

Officials said residents should take pictures before any repairs are made and save receipts.

"Residents do not need to report carpeting or drywall damage to finished basements unless there is an occupied bedroom in the basement that was damaged," officials said.