Grant County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Deputies in Grant County, Wisconsin, are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Sydney Bristley was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near County Road T and Riley Road. That's about 7 miles outside of Boscobel.

Authorities said she was reported to be wearing black shorts and a pink t-shirt, and she may have been disoriented at the time.

Anyone who knows where she could be is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.