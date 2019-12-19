Granite City Food and Brewery announces Chapter 11 filing

The parent company of a popular Cedar Rapids restaurant has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Granite City Food & Brewery announced earlier this week that it had filed in Minnesota.

The board of directors determined the company needed to reorganize all its businesses. It says that could only happen if Granite City filed for bankruptcy protection.

Granite City has restaurants in Cedar Rapids, Clive and Davenport.

T-V Nine reached out to see how this could affect the chain's Cedar Rapids location at First Avenue and Collins Road southeast.

We have not heard back.

