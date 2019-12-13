Grandfather paralyzed from the chest down following 50-car pile up on I-80

The family of the man injured in a crash this week in central Iowa says he is alert and talking, but they don't know what's ahead for him.

(KCCI)

It happened on I-80 Monday morning near Altoona. At least 50 vehicles slammed into each other during a brief snowstorm.

That crash sent Craig Fleming to the hospital with serious injuries, reports KCCI. He is in the intensive care unit where he is paralyzed from the chest down.

Fleming's family said he will likely go to a Nebraska hospital where they specialize in paralysis.

His wife Rhonda says she knows it will be a long process, but she's preparing for new challenges as she and her husband raise three grandchildren.

Rhonda says her friends have talked about setting up a Go Fund Me or Venmo account to help them. She says she's grateful for all the support they have received.

