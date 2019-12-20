Grand jury indicts former Iowa trash collection official

A federal grand jury has indicted a former employee of the organization that collects trash in Des Moines and more than a dozen other communities in central Iowa.

Jeffrey Dworek was the director of operations for Metro Waste Authority. He's charged with 10 counts of mail fraud.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says in a statement Friday that a trial is scheduled for Feb. 3. The indictment alleges Dworek diverted more than $1 million from the trash collection agency to a company he created for his own benefit.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Iowa Auditor Rob Sand investigated.