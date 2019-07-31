Graffiti in southwest Cedar Rapids leaves residents with questions, few answers

Graffiti is illegal in just about every city across the country, including Cedar Rapids.

If someone leaves graffiti on private property, it becomes the property owner’s responsibility to clean it up, according to the Cedar Rapids code.

But if someone doesn’t remove graffiti on their property, city employees can remove it themselves and then charge the property owner for those costs. The city code said it’s because graffiti contributes to blight and can bring down property values in a neighborhood.

But in southwest Cedar Rapids, some neighbors said they’ve been dealing with a graffiti problem for about a year, and there isn’t much they can do about it.

“I’ve been seeing it all over the neighborhood,” Jerry van Deusen, who owns Rockford Glen Condominiums on Rockford Road, said.

Graffiti, particularly the signature of “JDeezy,” seems to be all over the Rockford Road area, and no one seems to know who or what it means.

“Boy, I don’t know. It’s really hard saying,” van Deusen said.

“J Deezy? Yeah, I don’t know who that is,” Nassor Cooper, the owner of The Rewind, an 80s-themed bar on 2nd Avenue Southwest, said.

Much of that graffiti is on public property, especially road signs, meaning it’s up to the city to clean it up.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with a man who lives on Rockford Road, who said the graffiti has been on signs for about a year, and nothing’s been done about it.

That’s around the same time the tag appeared on a dumpster at van Deusen’s condominium complex.

“Roughly about a year ago, they came by and they did it in blue, and then probably a couple months ago, they came back, and they did it in white,” van Deusen said.

But the dumpster belongs to ABC Disposal of Hiawatha, so it’s not up to van Deusen to clean it up.

“I’m just going to leave it for the company, and they can do what they want,” van Deusen said.

ABC Disposal also owns a dumpster behind The Rewind. The bar has been open for about three months, and its owner, Cooper, said he’s been so busy, he didn’t realize it had been tagged.

“It’s got to have been in the last week or two probably,” Cooper said.

Because it’s not his property, Cooper said he will most likely leave the dumpster as it is.

“I’ve got a million fires to fight, and this is pretty low on the list for me, I guess,” Cooper said.

But he added that he might not be so nonchalant if “JDeezy” left his mark on Cooper’s own property.

“Had it been tagged on my building or someone’s personal property, I guess I would feel a little bit more frustrated or upset by it,” Cooper said.

But as for van Deusen, he hopes the graffiti stops.

“It’s a little disturbing to see it marked on stuff,” van Deusen said.

We reached out to ABC Disposal, which said it wasn't aware there was graffiti on its dumpsters but did not say if it has any plans to remove it.

TV9 also asked the City of Cedar Rapids for an interview about why the graffiti on public property hasn't been removed. That interview hasn't happened yet, but if it does, we'll bring you that follow up.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is aware of the issue and has replaced signs and cleaned up vandalism in the area in the past.

Police ask if anyone has information about who’s behind the graffiti, to call them at 319-286-5491.