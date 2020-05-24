Graduation parade makes for 'a really nice story' for West Branch seniors

Driving behind a police car and fire truck, both with their lights and sirens on, down West Branch’s Main Street on a Sunday afternoon wasn’t how Brady Edge pictured the end of his senior year.

West Branch High School senior Olivia Schultes waves during a graduation parade for the Class of 2020 on May 24, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

“It was honestly a very memorable one, and I’m sure we won’t live this down for a long time, so it’ll make for a really nice story,” he said.

Because how many high school senior classes get their own parade, like the West Branch High School Class of 2020 did on Sunday?

“Obviously, there’s not a parade every year for every class that graduates, and I think this year, I feel like the town’s a lot more involved in our graduation than years past,” senior Sam Marcy said.

Earlier in the afternoon, the 62 seniors and their immediate families gathered at West Branch’s football stadium, the Little Rose Bowl, for an atypical graduation ceremony that was streamed via Facebook Live.

The capped-and-gowned students sat in their cars, parked along the perimeter of the stadium, and walked down to a stage set up in the end zone when it was time to pick up their diplomas.

While West Branch High School’s graduation is normally held in its gym, the school elected to break with tradition and host the 2020 ceremony outdoors at the Little Rose Bowl because of the pandemic, according to Superintendent Marty Jimmerson.

Marcy said that location made their ceremony even more special.

“It really hits home with everyone from West Branch, coming to these football games and parking around the football field like we normally do, but this time, it’s for our graduation, and it’s the last time parking around the football field as a high school senior,” he said. “So it was different, it was emotional, but it’s cool.”

A few hours later, the students and their families reconvened at the Little Rose Bowl to start the parade. They cruised along West Branch’s streets and around the high school as friends, family, teachers, and neighbors lined up to cheer them on and recognize their accomplishments.

“I’ve never been in a parade like this, so it’s definitely a first thing,” senior Olivia Schultes said.

The Class of 2020 came prepared in cars all decked out for the occasion with balloons and signs, and a few of their classmates even rode in the fire engines.

Schultes said she knew their community wouldn’t forget them, even if their graduation took on a different look and feel than every other year’s.

“It’s just another way that we’re making our mark as this pandemic can be bad, but there’s definitely its highlights,” she said.

And, as Brady Edge said, a really nice story.

“I feel like we almost got more love than most classes normally get,” he said.