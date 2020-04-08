Governor's office clarifies campground closure, exempting long-term or self-isolating

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office issued a statement on Wednesday, clarifying her recent declaration about campground closures with regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A post labeling a campsite by its registration number at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Reynolds issued the expanded closures on Monday, April 6, 2020, which closed public and private campgrounds for temporary recreational use, including state-owned cabins and yurts on those properties. The proclamation stated that long-term or permanent residents were not included in the prohibition.

On Wednesday, the governor's office clarified that campgrounds were still open for nonrecreational purposes. That does include those seeking to self-isolate due to COVID-19, such as healthcare workers.

The order caused some confusion among public and private campground operators. Donald Summers, a nurse from Cedar Rapids, was asked by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer to clear out of his campsite which he was using to self-isolate from his family.

Jellystone Campground, a private site in Monticello, had claimed that recreational vehicles were exempted from the order. There is no blanket exemption for those vehicles, the governor's office said.

State parks, forests, and preserves remain open, but restrooms and playgrounds at those sites are closed.