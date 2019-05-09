Governor's Flood Advisory Board says broken levees are the biggest problem

The Governor's Flood Advisory Board met Thursday to focus on rebuilding after the floods in eastern and western Iowa. This is a team of local, state, and federal leaders.

They say one of the biggest problems is fixing the levees in western Iowa. Iowa right now has 600 miles of damaged levees with 110 total breaches. Roads, bridges, farm fields, and buildings are also damaged. And farmers have lost $34 million worth of stored corn and beans.

"We just need to take a look at obstacles and how we can rebuild and come back better than ever," Governor Kim Reynolds said.

The governor has asked for $118 million in federal assistance. That does not include the damage in Scott County yet.

