Governor signs new bill into law to force school districts to report abuse allegations

Iowa will now require school districts to report all abuse complaints against teachers to the state.

The new law Republican Governor Kim Reynolds signed on Monday stems from an I9 investigation into allegations against a Linn-Mar teacher that went unreported for years.

The I9 investigative team uncovered records of complaints and administrative action against Robert Ortiz. The allegations included social media comments, leering at girls in class, touching one student's bottom and an allegation of sexual assault.

The new law was signed at the main offices for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

I9's investigation uncovered that Linn-Mar School district administrators failed to report three years of sexual misconduct complaints, made by more than ten students, against Ortiz to the state's Board of Educational Examiners. Oritz was also allowed to resign in lieu of termination.

The new law seeks to prevent a similar situation by putting in place a new requirement school districts report allegations of abuse and disciplinary action within 30 days.

"We want to make sure that students when they come to school that they're in a safe and learning environment and this will go a long ways in making sure that that happens," said Reynolds.

The bill was put forward by Marion Representative Ashley Hinson, whose district includes Linn-Mar. Before Hinson's bill landed on the Governor's desk, it passed both of Iowa's legislative chambers without a single 'no' vote.

"I think parents around the state can know, hey, we took it seriously," said Hinson. "We listened to what you were saying is a problem, and we closed that loop hole and solved that problem.”

Linn-Mar Schools is still being sued in connection over allegations they failed to act when a student reported Ortiz sexually abused her. A trial in that case has been set for early next year.