New campaign aims to bring more people to Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the “This Is Iowa" campaign in an effort to encourage more people to visit, live and work in the state.

The mission behind the campaign is to spark economic growth in the state and to close the skills gap between employee training levels and the needs of businesses.

“Iowa is the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With the entire country struggling to attract and train a quality workforce, Iowa has taken the lead in addressing this challenge holistically. This is Iowa will raise awareness to the numerous opportunities that exist to establish careers, raise families and have new experiences. There has never been a better time to tell our story and to encourage both businesses and people to make Iowa their home.”

According to research, about two-thirds of visitors consider moving to Iowa. However, the governor's office says people don't move because they're unable to relocate without having a job and they don't associate Iowa with cutting-edge careers or high quality of life.

The campaign will be targeted to audiences inside and outside of the state.

Click here to learn more about the campaign.