Governor honors Fry with flags at half-staff

Until Friday at sunset, flags in Iowa will be at half-staff to remember former University of Iowa Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.

Governor Kim Reynolds made the order Wednesday morning. It means flags at the Capitol Building, the complex, as well as all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state will all be lowered.

Often times, other schools, businesses, counties and more will also lower their flags.

Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons from 1979 to 1998. His teams won Big Ten titles in 1981, 1985 and 1990. His teams also had three Rose Bowl appearances.

Governor Reynolds called Fry a coaching legend who left "it all on the field."

“Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have," Reynolds said in a statement. "During the depths of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, he popularized the ‘America Needs Farmers’ movement, showing farmers and rural America that he stood by them. Iowans always stood with Hayden Fry, and now they will honor his legacy and always remember him as a model for how coaches should be.”

Fry died Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 90 years old.