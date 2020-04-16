Governor Reynolds puts stricter rules in place for northeast Iowa as coronavirus cases increase

Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering residents in northeastern Iowa to stay home for all but work and essential errands amid growing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

Reynolds on Thursday said that she was banning “all gatherings” for social, community, recreational and leisure purposes in region 6, which includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.

Previously, the governor had banned all gatherings larger than 10 statewide. Reynolds said that residents can only gather with household members, with few exceptions, and they must do everything possible to stay six feet away from others in public.

They can leave for work and essential errands.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 16, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

You can read the full proclamation here.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/

