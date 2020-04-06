Nurse who is isolating from family to protect them displaced by campground closure order

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered campgrounds to close across the state, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Donald Summers, a Cedar Rapids nurse at a long-term care facility, tears down a tent at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo on Monday, April 6, 2020. Summers was staying at the campground to protect his family from the novel coronavirus until Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered campgrounds to close. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

There are just a few campsites still filled at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo. On Monday, April 6, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers went around to tell campers to tear down.

That included Donald Summers, who has stayed in a tent for a few days.

"Out here I was able to get a spot that has electricity so I brought a lamp and a little floor heater," Summers said.

Summers said he decided to self-quarantine for his family's protection.

His wife and two young children are staying at their home in Cedar Rapids.

"I'm a nurse, I work in a long-term care center in Cedar Rapids and although we don't have anything right now, I don't want to take the risk with my family," Summers said.

Summers said he understands the need to close down more facilities in Iowa, but he wants the state to reconsider closing campgrounds, even if it's just for health care workers.

"The campground was maybe five percent full. People were spread out, there were no bathroom facilities," Summers said.

At this point, the governor's office said the closures start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7. For Summers, he's not sure where he'll stay in the meantime.

"In theory, I have the option to set up my tent in my backyard but with my kids there that I don't like that they can look out there and see dad but I can't touch him," Summers said.