Governor Reynolds attends Memorial Day event in Washington

Iowa is home to thousands of veterans. On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds said it's an important part of her job to recognize current and past members of the military.

American flags line the streets of Washington. It makes a patriotic entrance for a special Memorial Day service.

Inside the high school, Reynolds thanked all veterans.

“To the local veterans who carry the seen and unseen scars of battle,” Reynolds said.

Local veterans worked for months to plan the event, including WWII Veteran Mike Orris. He sent a handwritten invite to the governor. He and other WWII veterans met her Monday.

"We're an endangered there's less than a million left of us and so things I remember and do there's a generation between us with most of the guys anymore,” Marion Turnipseed said.

Some say it's emotional to receive all of this support.

"I think it’s the very appropriate thing to do,” Turnipseed said. "It tears me up a little bit to see. I'm sentimental I guess."

After a flag folding ceremony, organizers read the names of other veterans from Washington County.

Reynolds said this strong sense of community makes her proud.

"We are a state that have a high percentage of people who serve and we should be proud of that,” Reynolds said.