Governor Reynolds announces study results, demand for educational technology in Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to see a new group of businesses grow in the state over the next few years.

Governor Kim Reynolds answers questions at a press conference in Coralville. Gov. Reynolds announced the results of a new study showing the increasing demand for educational technology. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

At a press conference in Coralville, Gov. Reynolds announced the findings of a study that show potential growth for educational technology in the state of Iowa.

Governor Reynolds said it could affect the state in two ways; one being a chance for some state businesses to grow, but the other an opportunity to inspire children in the classroom through the success of STEM education.

The study released Thursday called "The Edtech Opportunity" shows an increasing demand for educational technology, ranging from digital test taking to different tools in the classroom.

Gov. Reynolds said there are a number of businesses that could take advantage of the opportunity here in the state. 23 state businesses were listed as part of the study. She said that could create a positive effect on business in the short term, while also growing opportunities for young people in the long term.

"We want to make sure that we're not only preparing our young people to meet and exceed in a disruptive economy, but we're creating lifelong learners that can continue to adapt and drive that innovation as we move forward," Gov. Reynolds said.

Gov. Reynolds also said that the success of STEM education in classrooms could prove the demand for it moving forward.

"Especially with STEM, I think we had educators and business and industry operating in silos," Gov. Reynolds said. "What we see now is the two of them working together to try and figure out how collaboratively we can develop our young people to be innovators and creators and to really meet the needs of a growing industry."

According to the study announced by the Governor, Iowa has the potential to add more than 1,000 jobs in educational technology over the next five years.