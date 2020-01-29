Gov. Reynolds talks education funding, school security and other 2020 focuses

With this year's legislative session in full swing now, Governor Kim Reynolds laid out successes of the past year and her priorities for 2020, with one of the main focuses being introducing the Invest in Iowa Act.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks on various issues around her agenda for the coming year on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The proposed legislation would raise the state sales tax by a penny to fund projects and programs like mental health services and water quality. She also said she's looking forward to working with lawmakers to invest in K-12 education funding and school security.

Reynolds announced plans for a new school security state bureau in an effort to avoid school violence. She proposed spending $2 million to fund the creation of the agency.

"This builds on the 2018 legislation that passed, and it will provide school districts and local law enforcement with the resources and expertise, if they ask. So this is upon request, and it's really about prevention and being prepared,” Reynolds said.

It includes hiring additional school officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

Reynolds also commented on the Iowa Caucuses, saying she believes it will be a tight matchup for who wins on Monday and the Democratic nomination as a whole.