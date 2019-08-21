Governor, Iowa Ag Secretary write to EPA secretary about waivers

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa's Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig are fighting for Iowa farmers who they say are being negatively affected by ethanol waivers for refineries.

FILE - in this April 26, 2019 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaks to reporters following a meeting in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

They sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Andrew Wheeler Wednesday. In it, they outlined the damaging effects of the 31 new waivers for small refineries which they say undermines the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The governor and ag secretary went on to write, "Ethanol consumption fell for the first time in 20 years... The loss of these markets has taken a devastating toll on rural families facing one of the toughest years on record."

They invited Wheeler to come to Iowa and see this first hand.