Gov. Reynolds unveils updated website for COVID-19 data

Gov. Reynolds, during her Thursday press conference, introduced an updated state website designed to better help Iowans follow daily COVID-19 data.

The site now has a visually redesigned dashboard that Reynolds says will help residents follow trends daily by county. It should also feature more recent numbers updated daily.

Reynolds gave an example by saying, on Tuesday’s press conference, the daily numbers reported reflected a 24-hour time period from the previous Sunday from 10 a.m. to Monday at 10 a.m.

The updated website should be able to provide numbers from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. the previous day. Reynolds said that because of this update to the way the numbers are reported, the number of case counts seen on the site today include tests 10 a.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Because of the reporting time change, all daily numbers on the site now reflect cases from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day. So Reynolds says the numbers will not match up with what the state has previously reported.

Gov. Reynolds says that the numbers are accurate, but reflect a different time period.

The state had received a lot of requests for the ability to look back at previous numbers to be able to track the data over time, but it has not been easy to provide that data until now.

A new feature on the site is the ability to export the data to a spreadsheet, or a variety of other file types.

Reynolds says another feature is that you can also see the case counts for every day since Iowa’s first positive cases. She says this will help Iowans tracks trends related to virus activity across the state.

State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said there is also a new type of epidemiological (Epi) curve as well.

One of them reports total tested people by day and the other reports positive cases by day. Dr. Pedati says these Epi curves provide the time element necessary to understand trends which helps in assessing the virus and the response to it.

You can access the website here.