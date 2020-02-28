Gov. Reynolds travels around eastern Iowa to talk about 'Invest in Iowa Act'

Governor Reynolds on Friday held several town halls throughout Eastern Iowa to talk about her 'Invest in Iowa' plan.

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to a crowd at the Early Bird Cafe in Cedar Rapids about the 'Invest in Iowa Act.' (KCRG)

The Governor's first stop took her to the Early Bird Cafe in Cedar Rapids.

The Invest in Iowa Act would raise the state's sales tax by 1 cent to make it 7 cents before any local option sales taxes get added in.

The goal is to help pay for projects for mental health services, water quality, and income tax cuts. Reynolds said it would pay for those instead of bike trails.

"It's about compromise," she said. "You can either go to your corner and not be happy because you didn't get everything want, or you come to the table and you figure out what compromise looks like and you continue to move forward, and that's what this does."

Governor Reynolds also made stops in Monticello, Dubuque and Clinton.