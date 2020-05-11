Gov. Reynolds to issue new coronavirus rules on Tuesday in proclamation

The governor of Iowa will update her office's public health guidelines in an updated proclamation on Tuesday, according to information provided during her daily coronavirus briefing.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she will update rules to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12. A new proclamation affecting both areas that had extended restrictions through May 15 and those that had some restrictions eased at the start of May will be issued to make adjustments.

No details about what might be changed in Tuesday's proclamation were offered during the governor's daily briefing, but Reynolds did say that some of the existing restrictions would be extended through the end of the month.

Reynolds cited increased testing and the ability to use information from changes that have been previously made to inform her decisions going forward. She also expressed optimism about counties that had the highest cases of COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic, saying they had shown improvement in recent weeks.

"We can continue, I think, to lessen the restrictions and open up our state, and start to begin in a very thoughtful, safe, and purposeful way to continue to reopen our economy," Reynolds said.

The proclamation will be announced during the governor's daily briefing, currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.