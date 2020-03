Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., according to Reynolds' office.

Right now there are 38 cases in Iowa, many of them in the eastern part of the state. Johnson County has the most at 21 cases and Allamakee County has two cases.

Black Hawk, Washington and Winneshiek, counties each have at least one case.