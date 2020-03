Governor Reynolds has announced she will hold a news conference Friday to update Iowans on the coronavirus outbreak in Iowa.

The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. This comes after two new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the state of Iowa.

