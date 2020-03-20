Gov. Reynolds temporarily suspends property tax collection

Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration, which provides relief to Iowans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration provides a number of restrictions and regulations including the suspension of property taxes and penalties and interest. It also suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.

According to the governor's office, it also permits the sale of the carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees.

Reynolds is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health announced six new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 44.