Gov. Reynolds continues the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation and is continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The new proclamation will help provide regulatory relief.
This will help health facilities with greater flexibility, remove specific in-person regulatory requirements, and allow community colleges and school districts to adjust to the suspension of that in-person instruction.
Read the full proclamation below:
WHEREAS, the
World Health Organization has reported an outbreak of thousands of cases of
Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in multiple countries, causing illness and
deaths; and
WHEREAS, on
January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services
declared a national public health emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March
9, 2020, a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency was issued to coordinate the
State of Iowa’s response to this outbreak and such disaster continues to exist;
and
WHEREAS, on March
11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global
pandemic; and
WHEREAS, on March
13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation declaring that the
COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency; and
WHEREAS, on March
17, 2020, a Proclamation of Public Health Disaster Emergency was issued to
provide additional needed resources and measures to respond to this disaster,
was extended on April 2, 2020, and such public health disaster continues to
exist; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 135B.9(1)(a) requiring hospital
inspectors be free of conflicts of interest would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the certain provisions of Iowa law requiring all doctors and
medical staff be licensed to practice in this state would prevent, hinder, or
delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our
state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 135B.34 and Iowa Admin Code rule
481-51.41, requiring a hospital to complete a criminal history check prior to
employment of an individual, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action
in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.4, requiring
physical separation and distinction between a long-term acute care hospital
located within a general hospital would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary
action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.5(4), requiring
written criteria for the granting of clinical privileges, would prevent,
hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties
of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.6, requiring
hospitals to adopt a statement of principles relating to patient rights and
responsibilities, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping
with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(1), requiring
the clear definition of authority, responsibility, and function of each nurse
would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster
in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(2), requiring
utilization of the nursing process would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary
action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(4) requiring
all nurses employed in a hospital who practice nursing as a registered nurse or
licensed practical nurse must hold an active Iowa license or an active license
in another state and be recognized for licensure in this state pursuant to the
nurse licensure compact in Iowa Code section 152E.1 would prevent, hinder, or
delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our
state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(8), requiring
the nursing service to have adequate numbers of licensed registered nurses,
licensed practical nurses, and other personnel to provide nursing care would
prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all
counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(9), requiring
written policies and procedures be established for the administrative and
technical guidance of the personnel in the hospital and that each employee be
familiar with those policies or procedures, would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.12, requiring
hospital medical record and report maintenance would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-51.14(3), 51.14(4),
and 51.15, requiring procedures for authentication of verbal orders and
standing orders would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with
this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-51.20(2)(d),
requiring maintenance of a current diet manual would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.22, requiring
hospital equipment be selected, maintained and utilized in accordance with the
manufacturer’s specifications would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action
in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.24(1), requiring
segregation of patients’ beds would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action
in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481-51.24(3), requiring
a hospital perform a health assessment and screen and test an employee for
tuberculosis pursuant to 481-Chapter 59 if it is not feasible for a hospital to
do so, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this
disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.30, requiring a
hospital to have written policies and procedures specifying the scope and conduct
of patient care to be provided in the emergency service would prevent, hinder,
or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our
state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.50, requiring
minimum standards of construction for hospitals would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.53(4), requiring
critical access hospitals maintain no more than 25 acute care inpatient beds
would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster
in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.53(5), requiring
critical access hospitals meet the Medicare conditions of participation as
described in 42 CFR Part 485, Subpart F would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-58.11(1)(i),
requiring a nurse aide who has not completed the state-approved 75-hour nurse’s
aide program be required to participate in a structured on-the-job training
program of 20 hours’ duration would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action
in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-58.11(1)(k),
requiring that certified nurse aides who have received training other than the
Iowa state-approved program must pass a challenge examination would prevent,
hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties
of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.13(19)(e)(2)(2),
requiring that a facility not use any person working in the facility as a nurse
aide for more than four months unless that person has completed a training and
competency evaluation program approved by the department of inspections and
appeals, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this
disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.16(5)(b)(2)(3) and
(5)(c)(5)(2), requiring that the department of inspections and appeals remove
certified nurse aides from the Iowa Direct Care Workers Registry if they have
performed no nursing or nursing-related services for monetary compensation for
a period of 24 consecutive months would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary
action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.16(3), requiring
minimum standards for nurse aide training and competency evaluation programs
the department of inspections and appeals may approve would prevent, hinder, or
delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our
state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-57.19(2)(f),
58.21(6)(e), 64.4(9)(d), and 65.17(1)(e) requiring a person who has written
documentation of certification as a medication aide in another state complete a
department-approved nurse aide competency examination and medication aide
challenge examination would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in
coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rules 481-57.26 and 67.3(6)
permitting in-person visits in residential care facilities or with tenants in
an adult day service would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping
with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 135C.16(1), 135C.38(1), and
135C.40(1)(a) requiring on-site inspections of health care facilities would
prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all
counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 232.69 and 235B.3, requiring a
person who is subject to the mandatory reporting requirements of those
provisions to complete a training provided by the Department of Human Services
within six months of initial employment would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 137F.4 and Iowa Admin Code rule
481-30.3(6) requiring a food establishment renew its license within 60 days of
expiration would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this
disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 237.20(1)(a)(1)-(5) requiring
in-person case review of a child receiving foster care would prevent, hinder,
or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our
state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa law requiring that a forensic interview
be conducted face to face would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in
coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa law requiring an enforcement date of May
1, 2020, for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Safety Code for
Existing Elevators and Escalators, A17.3 (2011) would prevent, hinder, or delay
necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281-32.7(1), requiring
an applicant to retake a high school equivalency degree test if he or she has
not earned a high school equivalency degree within five years of taking the
first subtest, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with
this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281-21.2(12)(i)-(m),
requiring minimum numbers of contact hours for hours of credit in community
college courses, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping
with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 256.7(26)(a) and 256.11(5) and
Iowa Admin. Code rule 281- 12.5(5), requiring curriculum standards and
completion of specific units of credit for completion of a high school program
of study, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this
disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 256.11(6)(c) and Iowa Admin. Code
rule 281- 12.5(20), requiring each Iowa pupil physically able to do so to
complete a psychomotor course that leads to certification in cardiopulmonary
resuscitation (CPR) in order to graduate from high school, would prevent,
hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties
of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281- 36.14(1),
requiring each student participating in interscholastic athletics to present to
the student’s superintendent a certificate signed by a licensed physician and
surgeon, osteopathic physician and surgeon, osteopath, qualified doctor of
chiropractic, licensed physician assistant, or advanced registered nurse
practitioner, to the effect that the student has been examined and may safely
engage in athletic competition, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary
action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 22.2(1) and 22.3(1) imposing a
requirement for the in-person examination or copying of public records would
prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all
counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 22.4 requiring a lawful custodian
of records to maintain office hours to receive in-person record requests would
prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all
counties of our state; and
WHEREAS, strict
compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 602.8107(4)(c) and
602.8107(4)(f) regarding the county attorney collection program would prevent,
hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties
of our state.