Gov. Reynolds continues the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation and is continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The new proclamation will help provide regulatory relief.

This will help health facilities with greater flexibility, remove specific in-person regulatory requirements, and allow community colleges and school districts to adjust to the suspension of that in-person instruction.

Read the full proclamation below:

WHEREAS, the

World Health Organization has reported an outbreak of thousands of cases of

Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in multiple countries, causing illness and

deaths; and

WHEREAS, on

January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services

declared a national public health emergency; and

WHEREAS, on March

9, 2020, a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency was issued to coordinate the

State of Iowa’s response to this outbreak and such disaster continues to exist;

and

WHEREAS, on March

11, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global

pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March

13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation declaring that the

COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency; and

WHEREAS, on March

17, 2020, a Proclamation of Public Health Disaster Emergency was issued to

provide additional needed resources and measures to respond to this disaster,

was extended on April 2, 2020, and such public health disaster continues to

exist; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 135B.9(1)(a) requiring hospital

inspectors be free of conflicts of interest would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the certain provisions of Iowa law requiring all doctors and

medical staff be licensed to practice in this state would prevent, hinder, or

delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our

state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 135B.34 and Iowa Admin Code rule

481-51.41, requiring a hospital to complete a criminal history check prior to

employment of an individual, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action

in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.4, requiring

physical separation and distinction between a long-term acute care hospital

located within a general hospital would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary

action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.5(4), requiring

written criteria for the granting of clinical privileges, would prevent,

hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties

of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.6, requiring

hospitals to adopt a statement of principles relating to patient rights and

responsibilities, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping

with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(1), requiring

the clear definition of authority, responsibility, and function of each nurse

would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster

in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(2), requiring

utilization of the nursing process would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary

action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(4) requiring

all nurses employed in a hospital who practice nursing as a registered nurse or

licensed practical nurse must hold an active Iowa license or an active license

in another state and be recognized for licensure in this state pursuant to the

nurse licensure compact in Iowa Code section 152E.1 would prevent, hinder, or

delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our

state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(8), requiring

the nursing service to have adequate numbers of licensed registered nurses,

licensed practical nurses, and other personnel to provide nursing care would

prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all

counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.9(9), requiring

written policies and procedures be established for the administrative and

technical guidance of the personnel in the hospital and that each employee be

familiar with those policies or procedures, would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.12, requiring

hospital medical record and report maintenance would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-51.14(3), 51.14(4),

and 51.15, requiring procedures for authentication of verbal orders and

standing orders would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with

this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-51.20(2)(d),

requiring maintenance of a current diet manual would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.22, requiring

hospital equipment be selected, maintained and utilized in accordance with the

manufacturer’s specifications would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action

in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.24(1), requiring

segregation of patients’ beds would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action

in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481-51.24(3), requiring

a hospital perform a health assessment and screen and test an employee for

tuberculosis pursuant to 481-Chapter 59 if it is not feasible for a hospital to

do so, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this

disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.30, requiring a

hospital to have written policies and procedures specifying the scope and conduct

of patient care to be provided in the emergency service would prevent, hinder,

or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our

state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.50, requiring

minimum standards of construction for hospitals would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.53(4), requiring

critical access hospitals maintain no more than 25 acute care inpatient beds

would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster

in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-51.53(5), requiring

critical access hospitals meet the Medicare conditions of participation as

described in 42 CFR Part 485, Subpart F would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-58.11(1)(i),

requiring a nurse aide who has not completed the state-approved 75-hour nurse’s

aide program be required to participate in a structured on-the-job training

program of 20 hours’ duration would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action

in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 481-58.11(1)(k),

requiring that certified nurse aides who have received training other than the

Iowa state-approved program must pass a challenge examination would prevent,

hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties

of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.13(19)(e)(2)(2),

requiring that a facility not use any person working in the facility as a nurse

aide for more than four months unless that person has completed a training and

competency evaluation program approved by the department of inspections and

appeals, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this

disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.16(5)(b)(2)(3) and

(5)(c)(5)(2), requiring that the department of inspections and appeals remove

certified nurse aides from the Iowa Direct Care Workers Registry if they have

performed no nursing or nursing-related services for monetary compensation for

a period of 24 consecutive months would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary

action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rule 441-81.16(3), requiring

minimum standards for nurse aide training and competency evaluation programs

the department of inspections and appeals may approve would prevent, hinder, or

delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our

state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-57.19(2)(f),

58.21(6)(e), 64.4(9)(d), and 65.17(1)(e) requiring a person who has written

documentation of certification as a medication aide in another state complete a

department-approved nurse aide competency examination and medication aide

challenge examination would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in

coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rules 481-57.26 and 67.3(6)

permitting in-person visits in residential care facilities or with tenants in

an adult day service would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping

with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 135C.16(1), 135C.38(1), and

135C.40(1)(a) requiring on-site inspections of health care facilities would

prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all

counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 232.69 and 235B.3, requiring a

person who is subject to the mandatory reporting requirements of those

provisions to complete a training provided by the Department of Human Services

within six months of initial employment would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 137F.4 and Iowa Admin Code rule

481-30.3(6) requiring a food establishment renew its license within 60 days of

expiration would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this

disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 237.20(1)(a)(1)-(5) requiring

in-person case review of a child receiving foster care would prevent, hinder,

or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our

state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa law requiring that a forensic interview

be conducted face to face would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in

coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa law requiring an enforcement date of May

1, 2020, for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Safety Code for

Existing Elevators and Escalators, A17.3 (2011) would prevent, hinder, or delay

necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281-32.7(1), requiring

an applicant to retake a high school equivalency degree test if he or she has

not earned a high school equivalency degree within five years of taking the

first subtest, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with

this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281-21.2(12)(i)-(m),

requiring minimum numbers of contact hours for hours of credit in community

college courses, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping

with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 256.7(26)(a) and 256.11(5) and

Iowa Admin. Code rule 281- 12.5(5), requiring curriculum standards and

completion of specific units of credit for completion of a high school program

of study, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this

disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 256.11(6)(c) and Iowa Admin. Code

rule 281- 12.5(20), requiring each Iowa pupil physically able to do so to

complete a psychomotor course that leads to certification in cardiopulmonary

resuscitation (CPR) in order to graduate from high school, would prevent,

hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties

of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 281- 36.14(1),

requiring each student participating in interscholastic athletics to present to

the student’s superintendent a certificate signed by a licensed physician and

surgeon, osteopathic physician and surgeon, osteopath, qualified doctor of

chiropractic, licensed physician assistant, or advanced registered nurse

practitioner, to the effect that the student has been examined and may safely

engage in athletic competition, would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary

action in coping with this disaster in all counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 22.2(1) and 22.3(1) imposing a

requirement for the in-person examination or copying of public records would

prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all

counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code § 22.4 requiring a lawful custodian

of records to maintain office hours to receive in-person record requests would

prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all

counties of our state; and

WHEREAS, strict

compliance with the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 602.8107(4)(c) and

602.8107(4)(f) regarding the county attorney collection program would prevent,

hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster in all counties

of our state.