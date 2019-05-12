Gov. Reynolds signs massage licensing bill into law

Governor Reynolds signed several bills into law Friday -- including one addressing massage therapy practices. The law makes it a serious misdemeanor for a person to offer massage therapy without being a licensed therapist.

Iowa City and Cedar Rapids already have massage parlor ordinances that say therapists have to prove they have a state license. And in Cedar Rapids, you also have to be licensed through the city. Officials say it can help stop human trafficking by cracking down on places that offer illicit services.

