Gov. Reynolds signs bill allowing mobile barbershops in Iowa

A bill about barbershops that passed both chambers of the Iowa statehouse unanimously will now be law after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it on Tuesday.

The bill, Senate File 155, makes mobile barbershops legal. It changes the language of existing Iowa Code to make the definition of a barbershop include a readily movable location.

Reynolds had William Burt present for the signing. He is a man who runs a mobile barbershop that helps underserved people and veterans with disabilities. After the bill's signing, his operation will now be technically legal.

"This means that I now have the chance to get to work and serve the people that have been underserved,” Burt said, in a statement provided by the governor's office. “I'm finally free! I would like to thank Gov. Reynolds, Americans for Prosperity, my community, the legislators and the state of Iowa for the opportunity to pursue my dreams."

S.F. 155 passed the Iowa Senate 49-0 and the Iowa House 92-0.