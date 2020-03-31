Gov. Reynolds says shelter-in-place is still not needed

Governor Reynolds is trying to reassure Iowans that a shelter in place order is still not needed.

On Monday, she emphasized that Iowans need to keep "social distancing" and stay at home unless they need to get the basics, like groceries and prescriptions.

"For now, we must adjust to a new normal, one that's uncomfortable, inconvenient, and this is not an easy time," she said. "I know something about Iowans, its that we are at our best when times are tough."

Updated recommendations on school closures and other state-ordered changes due to the virus are expected toward the end of this week.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Governor Reynolds requesting she issue a shelter-in-place order for Iowa. The supervisors say if the governor doesn't want to issue a "shelter in place," they request she allow the counties the power to issue these orders.

The governor said she has no intention to give up this power.