Gov. Reynolds says she'll make independent decisions about virus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will make her own independent decisions about when to advise Iowans to resume business amid the coronavirus outbreak regardless of when President Donald Trump gives the all-clear.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump said Tuesday he hoped the U.S. could be "opened up" by Easter.

Reynolds said Tuesday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has grown by another 19, bringing the state total to 124 confirmed cases. The illness caused by the coronavirus is now found in 30 of Iowa's 99 counties.

Also Tuesday, Polk County announced it would open a shelter at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for homeless people with COVID-19.